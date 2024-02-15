Home

Bharat Bandh Due To Farmers Protest On Feb 16, Check Full List Of What’s Open, What’s Closed

Amid the ongoing Farmers' Protest, there has been a call for Bharat Bandh tomorrow, on February 16, 2024. Take a look at the complete list of what's open, what's closed...

Bharat Bandh Tomorrow On Feb 16

New Delhi: Over 200 famer unions had called for the Farmers’ Delhi Chalo Protest on February 13, 2024 for the Centre to fill their various demands, including the enactment of the law for MSP of crops. Amid the ongoing protest, the farmers have called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh on February 16, 2024. This nationwide protest has been supported by the various farmer associations and they have also asked the people to join them for this. Ahead of the Bharat Bandh tomorrow, from schools and shopping malls to trains, banks and government offices, take a look at the complete list of what’s open, what’s closed..

Bharat Bandh On Feb 16: Check Date And Time

As mentioned earlier, the farmer associations and unions including Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) have called for a Bharat Bandh tomorrow, on February 16, 2024. The nationwide protest will be observed from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM and there is also a Chakka Jam, which will be observed on the major roads across the nation, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Read in detail, what’s open and what’s closed in the Bharat Bandh tomorrow.

Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: What’s Open

Bharat Bandh Emergency Services will continue as usual, hospitals, medical shops and ambulance services among other services will remain open.

will continue as usual, hospitals, medical shops and ambulance services among other services will remain open. Bharat Bandh Schools Open or Closed: On the day of the Bharat Bandh, schools and colleges will also remain open. However, students and parents have been asked to remain in contact with the school authorities, in case of any change.

On the day of the Bharat Bandh, schools and colleges will also remain open. However, students and parents have been asked to remain in contact with the school authorities, in case of any change. Bharat Bandh Banks Closed Or Open: As of now, there has been no notification regarding the closure of banks tomorrow, Feb 16 because of the Bharat Bandh. The holiday matrix of the Reserve Bank of India also shows the banks to be open.

As of now, there has been no notification regarding the closure of banks tomorrow, Feb 16 because of the Bharat Bandh. The holiday matrix of the Reserve Bank of India also shows the banks to be open. Newspaper distribution, marriage functions and the CBSE examinations will be conducted as per schedule.

Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: What’s Closed

Bharat Bandh Public Transport Affected: On Feb 16, i.e. the day of Bharat Bandh, train and bus services are likely to be affected as the farmers have also planned a Chakka Jam and roadway employees may join.

Private offices, rural works, village shops, and rural industrial and service sector institutions are also likely to remain closed.

The state and national highways in Punjab will remain closed for four hours on Friday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Other essential services such as the purchase and supply of vegetables and grains are likely to be affected.

Various grain markets, rural industrial and private sector entities, and vegetable markets have been requested to remain closed during the bandh.

The ongoing Activities under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) are likely to halt.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.