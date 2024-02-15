Bharat Bandh on Feb 16: Route Diversion, Traffic Jams Expected on Major Roads As Farmers Call For Strike – Will Normal Life Be Affected?

Bharat Bandh on Feb 16: The agitating farmers earlier in the day urged PM Modi to hold direct talks with them on their pending demands.

Farmers Call For All India Strike on February 16, 2024.

Bharat Bandh Latest Update: Amid ongoing protests by farmers for demand of the implementation of minimum support price (MSP) laws and other agricultural reforms, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukat Kisna have jointly called for a Bharat Bandh on February 16, 2024. During the bandh, the farmers will highlight the unfulfilled promises made by the central government during the 2020 protests and draw its attention to various issues affecting farmers. Route diversions nd massive traffic jams are also expected on major roads due to the day-long strike int he country.

The massive protests by the farmers come as the borders of Haryana and Punjab have been sealed by police officials to prevent the movement of protesters. Section 144 has also been imposed in Delhi and Haryana, prohibiting gatherings of five or more people.

Gramin Bharat Bandh On Feb 16: Check Timing

The Gramin Bharat Bandh will be observed across the country from 6 AM to 4 PM on February 16. Along with his, the agitating farmers will also join massive chakka jams on main roads from 12 PM to 4 PM. Because of the protests, the state and national highways in Punjab will remain closed for four hours on Friday.

Farmers Urge PM Modi to Hold Talks

In the meantime, General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks with the farmers and find a solution for their demands. “We have said it earlier also. It is not a question of going ahead, we are not saying that we will break your barricade, there are two things, today there is a meeting with the Union Ministers, and we would like the Prime Minister himself to talk to them and these demands should be resolved today. This will be pleasant for everyone,” Pandher said while addressing a press conference at Shambu Border.

What Sectors Likely to Get Impacted

The sectors and services that are likely to be affected include transportation, agricultural activities, MNREGA rural works, private offices, village shops, and rural industrial and service sector institutions.

Other essential services such as the purchase and supply of vegetables and grains are likely to be affected.

Various grain markets, rural industrial and private sector entities, and vegetable markets have been requested to remain closed during the bandh.

Public transport may also be affected as roadway employees join the protest.

Because of the strike, various private and government offices, and village shops may remain closed on Friday.

However, the emergency services such as ambulance operations, marriage, medical shops, school, etc., will not be affected during the Bharat Bandh on Friday.

What Are Farmers’ Key Demands?

The agitating farmers under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a list of demands.

Minimum Support Price for crops based on the Swaminathan formula of C2 50 (input cost of capital 50%),

Legal guarantee of procurement,

Debt waiver,

No hike in electricity tariff and no smart metres.

Free 300 units of power for farming for domestic use and shops,

Comprehensive crop insurance

Hike in pensions to Rs 10,000 per month among others.

