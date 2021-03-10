Bharat Bandh on March 26: Intensifying their protest against the Centre’s newly enacted farm laws, the agitating farmers on Wednesday have called for a nationwide Bharat Bandh on March 26. Notably, the Bharat Bandh has been called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on completion of four months of farmers’ protest at Delhi borders. Part of their protests, the SKM has planned several protests over the days, which includes “burning of anti-farmer laws during Holika Dehan”. Also Read - BJP-JJP Govt Defeats Congress’ No-Confidence Motion in Haryana Assembly

"We will observe a complete Bharat bandh on March 26, when our protest against the three farm laws completes four months. The peaceful bandh will remain effective from morning till evening," farmer leader Buta Singh Burjgill told reporters at the Singhu border.

The farmer leader said they will observe "Mandi Bachao-Kheti Bachao" day on March 19. They have also decided to celebrate Shaheedi divas' of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Farmers leaders also said that copies of the new farm laws will be burnt during Holika Dahan' on March 28.

Notably, thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi border points — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — for over four months, demanding the repeal of farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Here’s the full list of farmers’ planned protests:

March 15: Farmers said they will observe “Anti-corporate day and anti-government day” where memorandum will be given to SDMs and DMs against the rising prices of diesel, petrol, LPG and other essential commodities and protests will be held with trade unions at Railway stations all over the country “against privatisation”.

March 17: They also added that a joint convention will be organised with trade unions and other mass organisations for planning the Bharat Bandh on March 26.

March 19: As per updates, the farmers will also hold a day of Muzara Lehar (tenant revolt) and protests will be held in mandis across the country under the FCI and Kheti Bachao program.

March 23: Youngsters from all over the country will join farmers at Delhi borders on the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

March 26: On completion of four months of farmers’ protest, a complete Bharat bandh will be observed.