New Delhi: The All India Backward And Minority Communities Employees Federation has called for a Bharat Bandh on May 25. According to Neeraj Dhiman, Saharanpur District President of the Bahujan Mukti Party, the bandh has been called because the Centre did not conduct a caste-based census of OBC. He also raised issues relating the use of EVMs in elections and the non-implementation of reservations for SC/ST/OBC in private sectors. DP Singh, acting state president of the Bahujan Mukti Party, also called upon the people to make Bharat Bandh a success.Also Read - Kerala High Court Bars Govt Employees From Participating in Strike

The organization has called for Bharat Bandh for various reasons including:

The Centre did not conduct an OBC census based on caste

EVM scandal

SC, ST, and OBC reservations in the private sector

A law should be made to guarantee MSP to farmers

Against NRC/CAA/NPR

Resume old pension scheme

Separate electorates should be implemented in OBC reservation in Panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha

Against displacement of tribals in the name of environmental protection

Against forcible pressure on vaccination

Protest against the labour laws that were made against the workers secretly in lockdown

The organisations are running a campaign on social media to shut down businesses and public transport on May 25.