New Delhi: The All India Backward And Minority Communities Employees Federation has called for a Bharat Bandh on May 25. According to Neeraj Dhiman, Saharanpur District President of the Bahujan Mukti Party, the bandh has been called because the Centre did not conduct a caste-based census of OBC. He also raised issues relating the use of EVMs in elections and the non-implementation of reservations for SC/ST/OBC in private sectors. DP Singh, acting state president of the Bahujan Mukti Party, also called upon the people to make Bharat Bandh a success.
The organization has called for Bharat Bandh for various reasons including:
- The Centre did not conduct an OBC census based on caste
- EVM scandal
- SC, ST, and OBC reservations in the private sector
- A law should be made to guarantee MSP to farmers
- Against NRC/CAA/NPR
- Resume old pension scheme
- Separate electorates should be implemented in OBC reservation in Panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha
- Against displacement of tribals in the name of environmental protection
- Against forcible pressure on vaccination
- Protest against the labour laws that were made against the workers secretly in lockdown
The organisations are running a campaign on social media to shut down businesses and public transport on May 25.