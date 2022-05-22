New Delhi: The All India Backward And Minority Communities Employees Federation has called for a Bharat Bandh on May 25. According to Neeraj Dhiman, Saharanpur District President of the Bahujan Mukti Party,  the bandh has been called because the Centre did not conduct a caste-based census of OBC. He also raised issues relating the use of EVMs in elections and the non-implementation of reservations for SC/ST/OBC in private sectors. DP Singh, acting state president of the Bahujan Mukti Party, also called upon the people to make Bharat Bandh a success.Also Read - Kerala High Court Bars Govt Employees From Participating in Strike

The organization has called for Bharat Bandh for various reasons including:

  • The Centre did not conduct an OBC census based on caste
  • EVM scandal
  • SC, ST, and OBC reservations in the private sector
  • A law should be made to guarantee MSP to farmers
  • Against NRC/CAA/NPR
  • Resume old pension scheme
  • Separate electorates should be implemented in OBC reservation in Panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha
  • Against displacement of tribals in the name of environmental protection
  • Against forcible pressure on vaccination
  • Protest against the labour laws that were made against the workers secretly in lockdown

Also Read - Bharat Bandh Today: Banking Services Partially Affected, Cheque Clearance And ATMs Hit | 10 Points

The organisations are running a campaign on social media to shut down businesses and public transport on May 25. Also Read - Bharat Bandh: Power Ministry Puts Regional, State Control Room on High Alert to Ensure Round-the-clock Electricity Supply | Key Points