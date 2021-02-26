







Bharat Bandh LIVE News And Updates: More than 40,000 trade associations representing eight crore traders of the country backed the Bharat Bandh called by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on February 26, Friday. The bandh has been called to protest against the new E-Way Bill and rising petrol and diesel prices. The All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) has also decided to support CAIT in the Bharat bandh demanding the abolition of the new E-Way Bill or scrapping of certain rules. Also Read - Bharat Bandh Today Against GST, Petrol Price Hike, E-way Bill: What to Remain Shut, What’s Not | All You Need to Know

They have urged the government to abolish E-Way Bill and track vehicles by using Fast-Tag connectivity to E-Invoice and to scrap the penalty on transporters for any time-based compliance target of transit and make diesel prices uniform across the country.

AITWA National President Mahendra Arya said, “All state level-transport associations have confirmed their support to AITWA in this one-day non-operation of transport in protest of the fuel price hike and scrapping of new E-way bill laws introduced by Government of India.”

“AITWA demands abolishing the E-way bill as the newly introduced E-invoice is good enough for preventing tax evasion. Vehicles may be tracked by the Government using Fast Tag connectivity to E-invoice. Transporters should not be subject to any penalty by the Government for any time-based compliance target of transit,” said Arya.