New Delhi: In wake of the Bharat Bandh, four Shatabdi trains have been cancelled as protesters are reportedly sitting on tracks at 31 various locations across Punjab and Haryana. As per reports, protestors in Punjab have blocked the railway track in Amritsar as a mark of protest against the three agricultural laws during 'Bharat Bandh' called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha. Some of the protesters blocked the Ambala-Delhi highway near Ambala Cantt, police said. While another group squatted on a railway track near Shahpur village, around five kilometers from Ambala Cantt, due to which all the trains running between Delhi and Saharanpur were stranded, railway officials said.
“Protesters are sitting at 31 locations across Punjab and Haryana spanning Delhi, Ambala & Firozepur division affecting rail movement. Train services affected at 32 locations, 4 Shatabdi trains cancelled,” Indian Railways said in a statement.
The Bharat Bandh called by SKM is being supported by representatives of various farmer organisations, trade unions, student groups, lawyer associations, political parties and state governments.
About Bharat Bandh
- Farmers gathered at several national highways, key roads and some railway tracks in Punjab and Haryana on Friday morning as part of their nationwide protest against the Centre’s new agri laws. According to the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the Bharat Bandh is being observed from 6 am to 6 pm to mark four months of the farmers’ agitation at Delhi’s three borders — Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri. Heavy police force has been deployed in the two states as part of security measures, an official said.
- The farmers have gathered at several highways and roads in the two states including in Bathinda, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Mohali, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Bhiwani districts.
- Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for the minimum support price on their crops.
- The statement issued by the SKM claimed that various farmers’ organisations, trade unions, student organisations, bar associations, political parties and representatives of state governments have supported its call for a nationwide protest.
- Apart from repealing of three farm laws, the demands of protesting unions include cancellation of all police cases against farmers, withdrawal of electricity and pollution bills, and reduction in prices of diesel, petrol and gas.