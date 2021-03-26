New Delhi: In wake of the Bharat Bandh, four Shatabdi trains have been cancelled as protesters are reportedly sitting on tracks at 31 various locations across Punjab and Haryana. As per reports, protestors in Punjab have blocked the railway track in Amritsar as a mark of protest against the three agricultural laws during ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha. Some of the protesters blocked the Ambala-Delhi highway near Ambala Cantt, police said. While another group squatted on a railway track near Shahpur village, around five kilometers from Ambala Cantt, due to which all the trains running between Delhi and Saharanpur were stranded, railway officials said. Also Read - Bharat Bandh Evokes Good Response In Punjab, Haryana; Minimal Impact In UP | 10 Points

“Protesters are sitting at 31 locations across Punjab and Haryana spanning Delhi, Ambala & Firozepur division affecting rail movement. Train services affected at 32 locations, 4 Shatabdi trains cancelled,” Indian Railways said in a statement.

About Bharat Bandh