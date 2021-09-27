New Delhi: The vehicular movement at Delhi-Meerut Expressway was disrupted on Monday as the farmers protesting against the three new farm laws have blocked all its carriageways. “The traffic movement has been closed from Uttar Pradesh towards Ghazipur due to protest”, tweeted Delhi Traffic Police. Notably, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions leading the agitation against the Centre’s three agri laws, has called for a nationwide strike — Bharat Bandh on Monday. SKM has assured that the bandh will be enforced in a voluntary and peaceful manner.Also Read - Bharat Bandh: Haryana Police Issues Advisory, Tightens Security | Check Details Here

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Here are the key points-