New Delhi: Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have called for Bharat Bandh (nationwide strike) on Tuesday to press for repeal of the new agriculture laws. The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) had asserted that the strike would start at 11 AM and end at 3 PM as they don’t want to cause inconvenience to the public. BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait had also assured that essential services will not be curtailed and office-goers can move freely during the bandh. However, as a part of stir, they will block key roads in the national capital. Also Read - Bharat Bandh: Businesses Likely To Be Affected Today

Meanwhile, the Union government has sent an advisory to the different states and UTs to tighten security and maintain peace and harmony within their respective territories. “The state governments and UT administrations must ensure that the Covid-19 guidelines with regard to health and social distancing are strictly followed,” the Home Ministry advisory read. Different parties such as the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, DMK, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI, CPI-M, CPI-ML, RSP, AIFB and Telangana Rashtra Samithi have extended their support to the farmers who are demanding that the new farm laws be repealed. Also Read - Anna Hazare Begins Day-long Fast to Support Agitating Farmers on Bharat Bandh

11:48 AM: Farmers’ associations demonstrate at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border as part of Bharat Bandh call. “If govt can make law they can repeal it as well. They must work with farmer associations and experts. We’ll leave only after we get it in writing,” says a farmer leader.

11:37 AM: Farmers protesting the farm laws in Mohali, block Chandigarh highway, on Bharat Bandh.

11:26 AM: The Farm Laws brought by the Centre will finish the farmers of the country. Farmers have started a massive agitation in north India & Bharat Bandh was announced for today. Mumbai Dabbawala Association supports the Bandh, said Subhash Talekar, president, Mumbai Dabbawala Association

11:25 AM: Assam Police detained a few people that were protesting in front of Janata Bhawan in Guwahati today, in support of Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions.

11:24 AM: The opposition who is asking to roll back these laws is hypocritical as they had passed the contract farming act while in power. Congress has mentioned the introduction of these laws in their manifesto: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

11:23 AM: Farmers had demanded remunerative price additional to the cost and we are giving them 50% above the cost. Congress has never offered anything during their tenure. It is PM Modi who is giving this, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

11:20 AM: It is a general deployment to avoid any clash between AAP and any other party. CM has not been put under house arrest, said Anto Alphonse, DCP North, Delhi

11:05 AM: No one is allowed to go inside, he is not allowed to come out. MLAs, who had a meeting with CM yesterday, were beaten up by Police when they went to meet him. Workers were not allowed to meet him either. BJP leaders are being made to sit outside his residence, said Saurabh Bharadwaj

11:00 AM: CM met farmers at Singhu border y’day. He had said that we’ll serve them like ‘Sevadars’ & support them. After he returned, Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of Home Ministry, said Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP.

10:45 AM: Delhi Police has put CM Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday, tweets Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

10:34 AM: Protestors raise slogans and go on a march in Ranchi on account of Bharat Bandh , against the new farm laws.

10:19 AM: If the Government has a heart, be it the Home Minister or the Prime Minister, they themselves will go and talk to them (farmers), Raut added.

10:18 AM: It’s our sentiment. Farmer organisations agitating in Delhi aren’t carrying any political flag. It’s our duty to stand in unity with farmers and stay connected to their sentiments. There is no politics here and there shouldn’t be, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

10:17 AM: Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) took out a protest march in Asansol today, in support of farmers.

10:05 AM: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers burn tyre at Ganj Chowk in Darbhanga, in protest against Central Government, and show their support to Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions.

10:04 AM: Congress leaders in Karnataka protest in support of Bharat Bandh. They raise slogans against the Centre and show black flags, in front of Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Party leaders Siddaramaiah, BK Hariprasad, Ramalinga Reddy and others present.

10:03 AM: “Officers are making the rounds in their respective areas & ensuring that no one imposes Bandh forcibly. Everyone has been instructed to ensure the security of railway stations, bus stands, metro stations & autos. We’ll strictly deal with anyone who takes law in their hands”, said Love Kumar, Additional CP, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

10:0o AM: “We’re ensuring that the public doesn’t face inconvenience & there’s no traffic disruption. Adequate security deployed at all important entry/exit points to/from the dist. We also deployed PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) force”, said Love Kumar, Additional CP, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

09:26 AM: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has said they will hold demonstrations at 65 points in Lucknow in support of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call. Most of the places are the entry points to the state capital. They include Dewa Sharief, IIM road, Dubagga, Shaheed Path, Gosainganj, Mohanlalganj, Rahimabad, Bakshi Ka Talab, Nigoha, Behta and Vrindavan scheme. BKU spokesman Alok Varma said that ambulances and students would be exempted and allowed to move on the roads.

09:25 AM: Security personnel deployed in Patna, in the wake of Bharat Bandh

West Bengal: Left political parties protest on the railway tracks at Jadabpur Railway Station in Kolkata & stop a train, in support of today's #BharatBandh by farmer unions.

09:24 AM: Road Transport Corporation workers in Telangana’s Kamareddy extend their support to Bharat Bandh by farmer unions. A bus driver says, “CM raised his voice against Farm laws. Going with him, we the workers of RTC are protesting here. Farmers should not be subjected to injustice.”

09:08 AM: Andhra Pradesh: Left political parties protest in Parvathipuram of Vizianagaram district, in support of the #BharatBandh called by farmers unions

09:07 AM: Heavy deployment of security at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border). The farmers’ protest at the border entered the 13th day today.

08:50 AM: Delhi Traffic alert

Available open borders to Haryana are – Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

Tikri, Jharoda borders, Dhansa are closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers. Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheeler traffic

08:45 AM: Pune APMC market remains open on ‘Bharat Bandh’. “We support farmers’ agitation. But we’ve kept the market open today so farm produces coming in from other states can be stored or else they will rot. It will be sold tomorrow only,” says a local trader, Sachin Paygude

08:43 AM: Public transportation services were affected as the protesters held picketing at the railway stations and bus stops in Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Rayagada, and several other places. Vehicular movement on many routes disrupted with agitators blocking them by burning tyres. The farmers and political activists also resorted to “rail roko”, affecting the train movement in the state. Eight political parties including the Congress are supporting the Bharat Bandh in Odisha.

08:41 AM: Our protest will be completely peaceful. If someone gets stuck for 2-3 hours in a Bandh called by us, we provide them with water and fruits. Ours is a different concept, said Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union.

08:36 AM: Launching a scathing attack on the government, Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamana, said, “The strategy of dividing and beating doesn’t always work. The government needs to create a conducive and trustworthy environment for talks with the farmers.”

Odisha: Left political parties, trade unions and farmer unions stop trains at Bhubaneswar Railway Station. Farmer Unions have called #BharatBandh today, over Centre's #FarmLaws.

07:50 AM: The agitating farmers, who have been camping at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border for the last 10 days once again blocked the national highway that connects Delhi with Meerut via Ghaziabad. The farmers have, however, announced that the emergency vehicles like ambulance and the marriage ceremony vehicles will be allowed to pass. The farmers have blocked the NH-24 near Ghazipur since last four days.

07: 45 AM: All examinations scheduled on 8th Dec under Osmania University jurisdiction have been postponed due to Bharat Bandh. The revised schedule will be given in due course of time. Examinations scheduled from 9th Dec will be held as per schedule, said Controller of Exams, Osmania University

07:43 AM: Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana staged ‘Bharat Bandh Rail Roko’ protest and briefly stopped a train today in Malkapur of Buldhana district in Mahrashtra. They were later removed from the tracks by Police & detained. Farmer Unions have called Bharat Bandh today, over Centre’s Farm Laws.

06:53 AM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to take all necessary steps for ensuring that people do not face any problems because of the proposed ‘Bharat Bandh’. The chief minister, who addressed all administrative and police officials in view of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call through video conferencing, asked them not to compromise with peace and order at any cost, an official release issued here said.

06:52 AM: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (in file pic) will not celebrate her birthday on December 9, in view of the ongoing farmers’ agitation against agriculture bills & COVID19 situation across the country.

06:50 AM: Our government doesn’t support bandh but Trinamool Congress (TMC) will support the farmers’ movemen, said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Midnapore.