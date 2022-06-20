Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Police are on high alert in several states today as protesters have caled for a nationwide protest ‘Bharat Bandh’ over the Agnipath scheme today. Protests erupted in several states since Wednesday against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for recruitment of soldiers between 17.5 and 21 years age across the three services for a four-year period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits. Meanwhile, Congress workers will also hold peaceful protests across the country against the Agnipath scheme and the government targeting Rahul Gandhi, who is being questioned by the ED in a money laundering case. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates on bharat bandh.Also Read - Bharat Bandh Today: Noida Cops Issues Stern Warning, Says Don’t Violate Law