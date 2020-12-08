Bharat Bandh Latest Updates: In the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by the farmer leaders, Haryana Police on Monday issued a travel advisory stating that people may face traffic blockages on various roads and highways of the state. Also Read - Farmers Gear up For Bharat Bandh Today, 'Chakka Jam' Till 3 PM, Centre Asks States to Ensure Peace | Key Points

Issuing advisory, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said elaborate arrangements have been made by the civil and police administration in Haryana according to directions of the state government.

As per police, almost all the districts in the state except Nuh and Narnaul are likely to be impacted by big or small road jams.

Police said that the main national highways Delhi-Ambala (NH-44), Delhi-Hisar (NH-9), Delhi-Palwal (NH-19) and Delhi to Rewari (NH-48) may also see some traffic disruptions for a short time.

On the other hand, Delhi Police said elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called on December 8 by farmers protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws. Police also warned that strict action will be taken against those trying to disrupt movement of people or “forcefully” shut shops.

As per updates, the National Highway-44 has also been closed on both sides. So those travelling are suggested to take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Saboli borders. Traffic has also been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road.

Those travelling towards Noida have been advised to take DND as the Chilla border on the Noida Link road too is closed for traffic.

The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers’ protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid the Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use the DND. The Gazipur border on NH-24 is also closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi.

The Traffic Police said those travelling to Haryana can take the route via Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan or Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

The ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8 has been called by farmer unions which have been protesting on Delhi’s borders for 12 days demanding the repeal of the Centre’s new agri-marketing laws.