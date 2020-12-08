New Delhi: Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have called for Bharat Bandh (nationwide strike) on Tuesday to press for repeal of the new agriculture laws. The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) had asserted that the strike would start at 11 AM and end at 3 PM as they don’t want to cause inconvenience to the public. BKU Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait had also assured that essential services will not be curtailed and office-goers can move freely during the bandh. However, as a part of stir, they will block key roads in the national capital. Also Read - Bharat Bandh Today: Commuters Must Avoid These Routes in Haryana And Delhi-NCR

Meanwhile, the Union government has sent an advisory to the different states and UTs to tighten security and maintain peace and harmony within their respective territories. “The state governments and UT administrations must ensure that the Covid-19 guidelines with regard to health and social distancing are strictly followed,” the Home Ministry advisory read. Different parties such as the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, DMK, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI, CPI-M, CPI-ML, RSP, AIFB and Telangana Rashtra Samithi have extended their support to the farmers who are demanding that the new farm laws be repealed. Also Read - Farmers Gear up For Bharat Bandh Today, 'Chakka Jam' Till 3 PM, Centre Asks States to Ensure Peace | Key Points

Here are the live updates on Bharat Bandh: Also Read - Haryana Farmers' Group in Support of New Laws Meets Agriculture Minister; Seek Amendments, Not Repeal

06:50 AM: Our government doesn’t support bandh but Trinamool Congress (TMC) will support the farmers’ movemen, said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Midnapore.