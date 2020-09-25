Bharat Bandh Today: Raising strong objections against the Centre’s new agriculture reform laws, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), All India Farmers Union (AIFU), All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), All India Kisan Mahasangh (AIKM) have called for a ‘Bharat Bandh‘ on Friday, September 25. Also Read - Bharat Bandh Today: Punjab, UP And Maharashtra | List of States Likely to be Affected by Farmers' Unions Strike

National Trades Union Congress, All India Trade Union Congress, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, All India United Trade Union Centre and Trade Union Coordination Centre have also decided to extend support to the Bharat Bandh on September 25.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal has announced that it would undertake a Chakka Jam for three hours across the state.

Rakesh Tikait, the president of BKU said that over 100 farmer unions will take part in the protests on September 25. Farmers in Uttar Pradesh will jam their respective villages, towns and highways.

In Haryana, it is planned to be completely closed. “We are planning to involve local shopkeepers”, he added.

Parliament has passed three farm reform bills — the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill — in the Monsoon Session, which concluded on Wednesday.

The Opposition has called these bill as “anti-farmers”. Some farmer organisations have called a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Friday in protest against these Bills.