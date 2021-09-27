Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: The 10-hour nationwide strike called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions leading the agitation against the Centre’s three agri laws, has disrupted vehicular movement at Delhi-Meerut Expressway as the protesting farmers have blocked all its carriageways. “The traffic movement has been closed from Uttar Pradesh towards Ghazipur due to protest”, tweeted Delhi Traffic Police. Moreover, protesting farmers have also blocked the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border), Delhi-Amritsar National Highway at Shahabad till 4 pm.Also Read - Bharat Bandh: Haryana Police Issues Advisory, Tightens Security | Check Details Here

"It was on September 27, 2020, that President Shri Ram Nath Kovind assented to and brought into force the three anti-farmer black laws last year. There will be a total Bharat Bandh observed around the country from 6 AM to 4 PM", the SKM had said in a statement, assuring that the bandh will be enforced in a voluntary and peaceful manner. Notably, farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.

Traffic Alert Traffic movement has been closed from UP towards Ghazipur due to protest. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 27, 2021

Bharat Bandh Today | LIVE Updates