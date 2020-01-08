Mumbai: In the wake of ‘Bharat Bandh’, the strike called by 10 Central trade unions to protest against the labour reforms of the Centre, schools and colleges in the financial capital are expected to function as per schedule today. This comes even as students and teachers have decided to extend heir solidarity with the Bharat bandh by wearing black bands, a report by Hindustan Times said.

All transport facilities, including the railways and BEST, will also function as usual.

Further, the government and BMC will also remain open today.

On Wednesday, thousands of employees 6 AM began a general strike or ‘Bharat Bandh’ ” to protest against anti-labour policies” of the government.

The bank strike is part of the Bharat Bandh called by 10 Central trade unions to protest against the labour reforms and economic policies of the Central government.

The main demand of the central trade unions is that the Centre should drop the proposed labour reforms in the country. The development comes as the Centre recently passed a bill and proposed to merge 44 labour laws into four codes — wages, industrial relations, social security, and safe working conditions.