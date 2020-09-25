New Delhi: To protest against the government’s new agriculture reform laws, farmers’ unions have called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ (nationwide shutdown) on Friday. The country-wide strike called by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), All India Farmers Union (AIFU), All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), All India Kisan Mahasangh (AIKM) has received support from 18 political parties, including the Congress. Also Read - Farm Bills 2020: BJP to Hold 15-Day Awareness Campaign in Seven States From Today

Meanwhile, normal life across the country is likely to be affected today, in the wake of ‘Bharat Bandh’. Public transport across states are likely to be affected. Besides, the Ola Cab Drivers’ Association and lorry drivers’ association too have decided to support the farmers and are unlikely to operate on September 25. Highways and railway tracks are expected to be blocked in several parts of the country. Also Read - Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: PM Modi Asks BJP Workers to Spread Awareness on Farm Bills, Targets Opposition For 'Lying'

Apart from the national capital Delhi, several states, especially non-BJP-ruled are expected to be impacted due to today’s strike. Also Read - 'Bharat Bandh': Farmers Set to Hit Streets on Friday Against Centre's Passage of Farm Bills in Parliament

List of states likely to affected most by ‘Bharat Bandh’ today:

Punjab

Haryana

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra

Karnataka

West Bengal

Uttarakhand

Chhattisgarh

The Shiromani Akali Dal had announced that it would undertake a Chakka Jam for three hours across Punjab.

Rakesh Tikait, the president of BKU said that over 100 farmer unions will take part in the protests on September 25. Farmers in Uttar Pradesh will jam their respective villages, towns and highways.

In Haryana, it is planned to be completely closed. “We are planning to involve local shopkeepers”, he added.

In West Bengal, roads and highways are likely to be blocked as the Left-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) will organise “mass resistance” across the state.

In Mahrashtra, AIKS will hold protests across 21 districts.

In Karnataka farmers’ organisations have extended their support to the bandh. Taxi and lorry drivers’ associations have also extended support to the farmers.