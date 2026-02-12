Home

Bharat Bandh February 12 LIVE: The Central trade unions and farmers' organisations are holding a nationwide strike today against new labour codes and the proposed India–US trade deal. Will private cab services such as Ola, Rapido and Uber be available today? Check here.

Bharat Bandh TODAY: Unable to book Ola, Uber, Rapido, Swiggy, Zomato services? Check whether cab services are available or not

Bharat Bandh Today: Farmers’ organisations and central trade unions are holding a nationwide protest on Thursday against the central government over the new labour codes and the proposed India–US trade deal. Central trade unions including – INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC are leading the pan-India protest. The massive protest is expected to cause road disruptions. Due to the protest, various education institutions, schools and colleges are expected to remain closed today. Private cab services such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido services will run normally, however, the services may be affected in some places. Food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato have not officially announced the closure of their services today.

An official confirmation from the authorities is still awaited. The central trade unions are getting support from farmers’ groups, students and youth bodies. The protest also aims to draw attention of the central government to issues including the Electricity Bill 2025 and the Seed Bill 2025.

In addition to farmer organisations, employees’ organisations from major banks such as AIBEA, AIBOA, and BEFI have also shown their support for the strike. The organisations are concerned that new labour laws and trade union regulations could impact their rights.

What Are The Reasons For The Strike?

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is also supporting the nationwide strike, stated that the protest is being held against the four new labour codes, the Electricity Bill 2025, Seed Bill 2025 and VB-G RAMG Act 2025.

What Are The Demands Of SKM?

Withdraw the four Labour Codes immediately.

Restoration of the old pension scheme.

Implementation of the minimum wages for all workers.

Guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers.

Unemployed youth should get the right to employment.

