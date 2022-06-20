Bharat Bandh on June 20: Armed forces aspirants have announced Bharat Bandh on June 20, to intensify their protest against the Agnipath scheme. Various states have beefed up security to avoid any untoward incident. In Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, authorities have imposed section 144 and asked people to not engage in any activity which disrupts law and order.Also Read - Massive Traffic Jam on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, DND Flyway Amid Bharat Bandh Call, Commuters Irked

Bharat Bandh: What’s Open, What’s Shut

School, Colleges to remain shut in Jharkhand

Ongoing examination of classes 9, 11 postponed in Jharkhand

Section 144 imposed in Jaipur. Gathering of 4 or more people banned

Gathering of 4 or more people banned Section 144 imposed in Ballia, UP

In Bihar, internet services will remain snapped in 20 districts— Kaimur, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Buxar, Nawada, West Champaran, East Champaran, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Vaishali, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Madhubani, Jehanabad, Khagaria and Sheikhpura .

. All schools to remain shut in Muzaffarpur , Bihar

Section 144 in Noida, UP

All schools in Jharkhand closed today in wake of #BharatBandh against #AgnipathScheme. Visuals from Ranchi "JAC exams for class 11 were scheduled for today. New dates will be announced for today's exams,"says Sister Mary Grace, Principal, Ursuline Convent School & Inter College pic.twitter.com/m9GUZDV3mj — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

Meanwhile in West Bengal, security personnel have been deployed at Howrah Station, Howrah Bridge, Santragachi Junction, Shalimar railway station and other locations in Howrah in view of Bharat Bandh today.

Earlier last week, the Centre sent a note of caution to all states and Union Territories (UTs) regarding tackling the continued agitations on this count.

“As per the information, there have been protests against the Agnipath scheme mainly in the form of gatherings, dharnas, demonstrations, marches, arson etc, including damage to public property. In social media a call for Bharat Bandh and protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi on 20.06. 2022 is under circulation. There is a likelihood that the protest may continue for some time,” the letter signed by Deputy Secretary to Central government, Archana Varma read.