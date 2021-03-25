Bharat Bandh on March 26: Intensifying their agitation against the newly enacted three farm laws, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a front of protesting farmer unions, has appealed to the citizens of the country to make the March 26 Bharat Bandh a complete success. Issuing a statement, the SKM said that the farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi for the last four months and instead of accepting their demands, the government is discrediting them completely. Also Read - Make a Delhi in Bengaluru, Gherao City From All Sides: Rakesh Tikait Tells Farmers in Karnataka

Not willing to go back from their agitation, the SKM, however, has called for a Bharat Bandh on Friday that is March 26 from 6 AM to 6 PM. During the 12-hour-long Bharat Bandh, all road and rail transport, markets and other public places will be closed across the country. However, the March 26 Bharat Bandh will not be applicable to places where elections are going to be held. Also Read - 'Zinda Hai Toh Dilli Aaja': Farmers Launch T-Shirts in Support of Protest

“We appeal to the people of the country to make this Bharat Bandh a success and honour their ‘Annadata’,” farmer leader Darshan Pal said. Also Read - Grammy Awards 2021: Lilly Singh Makes Statement With 'I Stand With Farmers' Mask As She Walks Red Carpet

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping and protesting at the Delhi border points — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — for over four months, demanding the repeal of farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Prior to this, farmer leader Buta Singh Burjgill had said that the farmers will observe a complete Bharat bandh on March 26, when their protest against the three farm laws completes four months. The peaceful bandh will remain effective from morning till evening, he had said.

The farmers leaders said that copies of the new farm laws will be burnt during ‘Holika Dahan’ on March 28.

YSRCP extends support to Bharat Bandh

In the meantime, the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh has extended support to the Bharat Bandh on March 26 which is being observed to protest against the Centre’s decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Because of the Bharat Bandh, all government institutions in the state will be open after 1 PM and RTC buses will operate in the afternoon. During the bandh, all the emergency health services will run as usual.