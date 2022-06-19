Ranchi: The Jharkhand government has ordered schools in state to remain shut on Monday in view of the Bharat Bandh called over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, reported news agencies quoting officials. The ongoing examinations of classes 9 and 11 have also been postponed, they said.Also Read - Agnipath Scheme Protest: 35 WhatsApp Groups Banned for Spreading Fake News

“In view of the bandh called by certain organisations, it has been decided that all government, as well as private schools, will remain closed on Monday,” School Education and Literacy Department secretary Rajesh Kumar Sharma was quoted as saying on Sunday. Also Read - Agnipath Scheme: Candidates Must Take THIS Pledge While Applying For Agniveer Recruitment

“We do not want school students, especially those who travel by bus, to face any trouble. We have seen in Bihar that students were forced to get down from a bus as it was set ablaze,” he added. Fresh dates for the postponed exams will soon be announced, he said. Also Read - Agnipath Row: First Batch of 25,000 'Agniveers' To Be Inducted By December, Says Top Defence Official | Top Points

All India Students Federation (AISF) gave a Jharkhand bandh call on Sunday in protest against the Agnipath scheme. However, it received a lukewarm response.

(With inputs from agency)