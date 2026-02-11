Home

News

Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Nation-wide strike called against India-US trade deal: Will schools, colleges, banks remain closed?

Bharat Bandh tomorrow: In a big development days after the India-US trade deal announcement, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on February 12 . The nationwide protest has reportedly been planned by a joint forum of 10 central trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, and UTUC. For a perspective, farmers’ groups have expressed concern about the possible impact of the India-US trade agreement on domestic agriculture and farmers of India. Here are all the details you need to know about the 12th Feb Bharat Bandh and whether schools, colleges and banks will remain open or not.

Why Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called Bharat Bandh tomorrow?

“The agreement will be a betrayal against farmers…We are surrendering before the shrewdness of US. The government has surrendered. Piyush Goyal should resign. He betrayed Indian farmers. On this basis, we have started a campaign, from 4th February to 11th February, where SKM will go to farmers. On 12th, Bharat Bandh has been called over this,” news agency ANI quoted SKM governor Hannan Mollah as saying.

12th Feb Bharat Bandh: Will banks remain closed?

While the banks of India are not officially closed, branch-level services such as cash transactions and cheque clearances may face delays.

Also read: From 50% to 18%: US reduces tariffs on India as Trump announces trade deal with India; check deal details

Bharat bandh on 12th Feb: Will schools and colleges remain closed?

As far as schools and colleges are concerned, there is no nationwide order to close schools and colleges. Therefore, students and guardians are requested to confirm with their respective institutions.

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader and working president of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Binoy Viswam, announced his full support for the upcoming nationwide farmers’ strike on February 12, describing it as a movement to protect the basic rights of the people.

CPI leader, Binoy Viswam, said, “The strike organised by the Kisan organisations will be a people’s initiative to protect basic rights…The strike will be a complete success. The primary slogan raised by farmers and trade unions is the withdrawal of the labour codes, which are not labour codes. It should be named as anti-labour codes. Along with that, the workers and the peasantry of the country, along with the people of India, raise a slogan to resist the India-US agreements, which will be a death blow to the interests of the country’s sovereignty…”

