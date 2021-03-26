New Delhi: In view of the Bharat Bandh today, called by farmers protesting for the repeal of new farm laws, traffic movement at the Ghazipur border has been affected. Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic alert on Twitter saying people should avoid the Delhi to Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border stretch in view of bharat bandh protest. Also Read - Bharat Bandh LIVE: Road, Rail Traffic Likely to be Affected in Parts of Country

“Traffic movement is closed on Ghazipur Border NH-24 (Both carriageway), Kindly avoid the stretch,” DTP tweeted. Also Read - Bharat Bandh Today: Traffic Across India Likely to be Hit. Check What’s Open, What’s Closed

When a Twitter user asked if the Ghazipur border NH-24 would be open for one side like yesterday, Delhi Traffic Police clarified in a tweet: “Today close both side due to farmer protest.” Also Read - Bharat Bandh: SGPC Extends Support, to Shut Offices on Friday in Solidarity With Farmer Unions

The Delhi Traffic Police also issued an advisory asking people to follow all COVID-19 precautions like wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

Farmers are observing Bharat Bandh today to mark completion of four months of their agitation against the central farm laws.

The bandh, called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), will be observed till 6 pm. All roads and trains will be blocked and all services are expected to remain suspended, except for ambulance and other essential services.

According to a statement issued by the SKM, the bandh has been called for the repeal of three agricultural laws, for law on Minimum Support Prices (MSP) and procurement, cancellation of all police cases against farmers, rollback of “electricity bill and pollution bill” and for reducing prices of diesel, petrol and gas.

The release also said that the bandh call has been given “against the anti-farmer government” on completion of four months of farmers’ struggle in Delhi.

It said various farmers’ organisations, trade unions, student organisations, bar associations, political parties and representatives of state governments have supported the protest call.