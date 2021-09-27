New Delhi: Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader, on Monday hailed the ‘Bharat Bandh’ and said that the bandh call received full support from the farmers across the country. “Our ‘Bharat Bandh’ was successful. We had the full support of farmers. We can’t seal down everything as we have to facilitate the movement of people,” said Tikait. “We are ready for talks with the government, but no talks are happening,” he added.Also Read - Shahid Kapoor Just Picked Kabir Singh Over Jab We Met And All Hell Broke Loose on Twitter

However, on Twitter, #भारत_खुला_है (India is open) started trending where people from different parts of the country shared picture showing things are normal in their respective cities. “My city is fully open. Surat do not support Bharat bandh,” tweeted Shubham Pathak. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi's Fans Accuse Channel of 'Using Her' After Arjun Bijlani Wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 - Check Tweets

“Samyukta Kisan Morcha plan has floped. Today our country is completly open so go where you wanna go, No buddy can stop you….” tweeted Amit Sen, a blogger. Also Read - Bharat Bandh: Farmer Protesting at Singhu Border Dies, Heart Attack Suspected

Samyukta Kisan Morcha plan has floped.

Today our country is completly open so go where you wanna go, No buddy can stop you….

#भारत_खुला_है pic.twitter.com/WA0NItY5Nw — Amit Sen (@Ams_Blogger) September 27, 2021