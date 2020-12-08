Bharat Bandh Updates: As scores of farmers prepare to take the streets calling Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, the Kerala government said it will move the Supreme Court against the three contentious farm laws this week itself. The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), which is leading the protests in Delhi, had asserted that the strike would start at 11 AM and end at 3 PM as they didn’t want to cause inconvenience to the public. Also Read - Why Bharat Bandh Will Begin at 11 AM | Know Here

“We will not implement the farm laws. The state government is ready to face any action to be taken by the central government, We will move the Supreme Court against these laws this week itself,” Kerala Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar said. Also Read - Bharat Bandh Today: MHA Warns States of Untoward Incidents, Issues Advisory | Read Details Here

He said the Centre’s move amounted to usurping the authority of state governments, which has been ensured by the Constitution. Sunilkumar further alleged that the new laws will destroy the distribution system of the Indian agricultural society as farmers will have to surrender their hard work before corporate giants. Also Read - Bharat Bandh LIVE: Roads Blocked, Trains Stopped as Farmers Intensify Their Protests | Sena Hits Out at Centre

Ten Central Unions and over 300 farmers and agricultural workers organisations are ready to go ahead with the ‘Bharat Bandh’today in protest against the farm laws.

Last week, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had urged the Centre to “listen” to the protesting farmers, who are on agitation at Delhi border points for the last 11 days against the new laws, and to resolve the issue in an amicable manner.

Five rounds of talks between the Centre and farmers have failed to break the deadlock, while the sixth round is scheduled later this week.

Vijayan, in a tweet, had described the farmers as the “lifeblood” of the country and said it was time to stand with them.

(With PTI inputs)