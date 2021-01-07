New Delhi: Two days after pledging to work together with the Serum Institute to develop, manufacture and supply the COVID-19 vaccines in the country and globally, Bharat Biotech on Thursday announced the successful completion of volunteer enrollment for Phase-3 Clinical trials of its vaccine called COVAXIN. Taking to Twitter, the vaccine manufacturing brand gave the information. Also Read - Bihar Ready for Coronavirus Vaccination; Healthcare, Frontline Workers To Get it on Priority, Says Nitish Kumar

"Announcing successful completion of volunteer enrollment for Phase-3 Clinical trials of COVAXIN," Bharat Biotech said on Twitter.

The announcement comes just a day before the second round of dry run which will be conducted in all districts across states and UTs, except UP and Haryana.

On December5, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India issued a joint statement saying they will work together to develop, manufacture and supply the COVID-19 vaccines in the country and globally.

In the statement posted on their respective twitter accounts, the companies said Serum Institute Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla and Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella communicated their combined intent to develop, manufacture and supply the COVID-19 vaccines.

They said the more important task in front of them was saving the lives and livelihoods of populations in India and the world. The vaccines were a global public health good and have the power to save lives and accelerate the return to economic normalcy at the earliest, the statement said.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and Covaxin of the city-based Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

Now that two COVID-19 vaccines have been issued emergency use authorisation in the country, the focus was on manufacturing, supply and distribution, such that people who need it the most receive high-quality, safe and efficacious vaccines, the two companies said.