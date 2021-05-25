New Delhi: Bharat Biotech, on Tuesday, said it is confident that the World Health Organisation (WHO) would approve its Covid-19 jab, Covaxin. This comes days after the Hyderabad-based firm applied to the World Health Organization for the Emergency Use Listing of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin. Also Read - Assam Extends Curfew In Urban Areas Till June 5; Shops, Offices To Shut Down By 1 PM on Working Days | Full List of Restrictions Here

Covaxin has now become the second India-made vaccine to apply at the global health agency for authorisation. The company said regulatory approvals for Covaxin are in process in more than 60 countries including the USA, Brazil and Hungary among others.

Unvaccinated travellers can travel with negative RT-PCR tests prior to travel, in the absence of any other country-specific travel restrictions, Bharat Biotech said.

Bharat Biotech, at a meeting on Tuesday with the government on the status of its application before the WHO, said the company was on track and had submitted “90 per cent of the documentation required” for WHO’s authorization, according to a NDTV report.

“The remaining is expected to be submitted in June,” the company said.

The company said regulatory approvals for Covaxin are in process in more than 60 countries, including the USA, Brazil and Hungary, among others. “Application for EUL has been submitted to WHO-Geneva. Regulatory approvals are expected July-September 2021,” it said in a release.

