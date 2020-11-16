New Delhi: Bharat Biotech on Monday began phase-3 clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin. “We partnered with ICMR for COVID-19 vaccine as we speak it entered the phase 3 trials,” Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech announced. The company has enrolled a total of 26,000 volunteers across the country for the trials, making it the largest efficacy trial ever conducted in India. Also Read - Colleges, Hostels in Bengaluru to Reopen From Tuesday, COVID-19 Test Mandatory

Last month the vaccine maker said it had successfully completed interim analysis of Phase I and II trials of the vaccine and is initiating Phase-III trials in 26,000 participants. Notably, Covaxin is being developed by Bharat Biotech, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Further, the company is also working on another vaccine for COVID-19 which would be in the form of nasal drops and can be ready by next year.

The city-based vaccine maker had on October 2 sought the Drug Controller General of India’s (DCGI) permission to conduct phase 3 randomised double-blind placebo-controlled multicentre trial of its COVID-19 vaccine, sources said. “We are working on another vaccine through nasal drops my feeling is by next year it will reach the population,” Ella said.

Bharat Biotech in September said it entered into a licensing agreement with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis for a novel “chimp-adenovirus” (Chimpanzee adenovirus), single dose intranasal vaccine for COVID-19.