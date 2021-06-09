New Delhi: A joint study conducted by researchers from Pune’s National Institute of Virology, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and Bharat Biotech has found that Covaxin is effective against the Beta and the Delta variants of coronavirus. The study has been conducted based on samples from 20 people who have recovered from Covid and 17 others who have received both doses of Covaxin, reported NDTV. The authors of the report include ICMR chief Balram Bhargava. Also Read - Covaxin, Covishield, Sputnik V? Randeep Guleria on What is More Effective

Notably, the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) was first detected in India and has been largely attributed to a spike in Covid-19 cases during the second wave in the country. The Beta variant (B.1.351), on the other hand, was first found in South Africa.

Covaxin, indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is being used in adults in India’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi, started screening children for clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin from Monday. Prior to this, the paediatric trials for Covaxin started in AIIMS Patna after Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine received the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) nod to conduct clinical trials on children on May 11.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Tuesday fixed the maximum price that private hospitals can charge for Covid vaccines amid allegations of profiteering from the Opposition. Now, the price of Covishield has been fixed at Rs 780, Covaxin at Rs 1,410, and Russian vaccine Sputnik V at Rs 1,145. This includes taxes as well as a 150 rupee service charge for the hospitals.