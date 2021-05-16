New Delhi: Bharat Biotech today said its COVID-19 vaccine ”Covaxin” is effective against coronavirus strains found in India and the UK. The Hyderabad-based vaccine major cited a study published in a peer-reviewed medical journal supporting its claim, adding that vaccination with Covaxin produced neutralising titres against all key emerging variants tested, including B.1.617 and B.1.1.7, first identified in India and the UK, respectively. Also Read - Centre, Bharat Biotech Willing to Invite Other Companies to Scale-up Covaxin Production Amid Shortage

“Covaxin gets international recognition yet again, by scientific research data published demonstrating protection against the new variants. Yet another feather in its cap,” Bharat Biotech co-founder and Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella tweeted.

The study was conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology and Indian Council of Medical Research.

The study found a modest reduction in neutralisation by a factor of 1.95 against B.1.617 variant compared to vaccine variant D614G, Bharat Biotech noted.

“There was a modest reduction in neutralization by a factor of 1.95 was observed against B.1.617 variant compared to vaccine variant (D614G). Despite this reduction, neutralising titre levels with B.1.617 remain above levels expected to be protective,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Central government and Bharat Biotech said they were willing to invite other companies wanting to produce COVAXIN in a bid to scale up the vaccine production amid a shortage in the country.

“People say that Covaxin should be given to other companies for manufacturing. I am happy to say that Covaxin manufacturing company (Bharat Biotech) has welcomed this when we discussed it with them. Under this vaccine, a live virus is inactivated and this is done only in BSL3 labs. Not every company has this. We give an open invitation to companies who want to do this. Companies that want to manufacture Covaxin, should do it together. The Centre will assist so that capacity is increased,” NITI Aayog member, Dr. VK Paul, had said earlier this week.