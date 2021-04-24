New Delhi: Bharat Biotech today announced that COVAXIN will be sold at Rs 600 per dose to state hospitals and at Rs 1,200 to private hospitals. The Hyderabad-based vaccine major also said the vaccine will be charged at $15 to $20 for exports. In a statement, Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna M Ella said the company is supplying the vaccine to the central government at Rs 150 per dosage and the government on its part is distributing it free of cost. Also Read - Serum Institute Defends Pricing Covishield Vaccine Higher For Private Hospitals, States | Full Statement

“We would like to state that more than 50 per cent of our capacities have been reserved for central government supplies,” Ella said. Recovering the cost is essential in the journey of innovation towards other vaccines such as intranasal Covid-19, Chikungunya, Zika, Cholera, and others, he added.

Earlier this week, Bharat Biotech said its coronavirus vaccine Covaxin has shown efficacy of 78 per cent against mild, moderate and severe cases of COVID-19, as per Phase III interim analysis results. The vaccine maker noted that the second interim data of the Phase III study also showed that chances of hospitalisation due to the infectious disease were reduced by 100 per cent after taking the Covaxin jab.

Prior to this, Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine maker, had announced a price of Rs 400 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine ”Covishield” for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals. The company had said for the next two months, it would address the issue of limited capacity by scaling up vaccine production.

“Going ahead, 50 per cent of our capacities will be served to the Government of India”s vaccination program, and the remaining 50 per cent of the capacity will be for the state governments and private hospitals,” Serum Institute of India had said in a statement. Following the government directives, the price of Covishield vaccine is Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for the private hospitals, it had added.