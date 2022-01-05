New Delhi: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Wednesday received “in principle” approval from Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) to test its intranasal COVID vaccine as booster shot. The Subject Experts Committee (SEC) of India’s drug regulator DGCI granted “in principle” approval to Bharat Biotech to conduct “Phase III superiority study and Phase III booster dose study” trials for its intranasal COVID vaccine.Also Read - 7 Countries Where Covid Vaccine Booster is Required For Travel

The SEC has asked the company to submit the protocol for booster study. On Tuesday, the Committee held a meeting to discuss the vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech’s application for clinical trials of its intranasal Covid vaccine as a booster.

Bharat Biotech had proposed the booster dose for those who have been already been innoculated with Covishield and Covaxin vaccines. Bharat Biotech aims to conduct clinical trials on 5,000 healthy subjects: half or 2,500 individuals who have received Covishield and another 2,500 who have been administered Covaxin, sources said according to news agency IANS. There will be a gap of around six months between the second and the intranasal booster dose. The source said that the nasal booster vaccine is likely to be launched in India by March following clinical trials.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured that the country will develop a nasal vaccine. In his address to the nation on December 25, PM Narendra Modi had announced the approval of “precuationary dose” for frontline workers and people above 60 years of age.