New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday gave its nod to Bharat Biotech to start conducting Phase two and three clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin on children above 2 years old. The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) had sent its recommendation for clinical trails of Covaxin on children aged between 2 to 18 years old on Wednesday. Also Read - Production of Covaxin to Soon Begin in UP's Bulandshahr to Meet High Demand of Vaccine Doses

The national regulator DGCI said it has accepted the recommendation of the SEC “after careful examination” and accorded permission to Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech. Also Read - Delhi Govt To Halt Covaxin Vaccination For 18-44 From Today, Says Limited Stocks Left For 45+

Bharat Biotech will now conduct trials of Covaxin on 525 healthy volunteers. In the trials, the vaccine will be given by intramuscular route in two doses at day 0 and day 28. Also Read - Bharat Biotech Refused to Provide Covaxin Doses to Delhi Due to Govt Directives, Says Sisodia

The firm on Tuesday informed that it is supplying Covaxin directly to 18 states since May 1.

“Unflinching in our efforts, we will continue the steady supply of our vaccine,” Bharat Biotech tweeted.

Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Assam are among the 18 states where the company has been supplying the vaccines directly.

Following the Government of India directives, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker had earlier announced that it will provide Covaxin to state government hospitals at the rate of Rs 400 per dose.