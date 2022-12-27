Covid Nasal Vaccine Now Available On CoWIN Portal: Check How To Book Appointment

Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine has been approved by the Union Health Ministry as a booster dose.

Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC will be used as a heterologous booster and will be first available in private hospitals for Rs 800 excluding GST.

New Delhi: At a time when the coronavirus is causing havoc in China and other countries, the Indian government has approved the use of the nasal vaccine as a booster dose in India. Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid vaccine has been approved by the Union Health Ministry as a booster dose. The vaccine will be used as a heterologous booster and will be first available in private hospitals for Rs 800 excluding GST.

Who Can Take Covid Nasal Vaccine?

Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine, iNCOVACC, has been approved for people aged 18 and above. The vaccine can be administered as a precaution to adults who have taken 2 doses of either Covaxin or Covishield.

Where Intranasal Vaccine Available?

Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine, iNCOVACC, is available at private hospitals and people can book appointments for nasal vaccines through the CoWIN platform. They also can book appointments for Covid nasal booster dose online via the CoWIN website and app from December 23, 2022.

COVID Nasal vaccine: Price details

Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine iNCOVACC will cost Rs 800 each excluding 5 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) in private hospitals. “The government of India has approved the nasal vaccine. It will be used as a heterologous booster and will be available first in private hospitals. It will be included in the Covid vaccination program,” the government said in a statement.

Here’s how to book for Covid nasal vaccine online

Go to CoWIN official website cowin.gov.in/

Login with your registered mobile number.

Enter OTP to verify

Once logged in, click on your vaccine status and tap on the available booster dose. Notably, you have to first take a second dose of the Covid vaccine. Then you will only be eligible for a booster dose. Also, a booster dose can be administered after 9 months of taking all the first two doses of Covid vaccine.

Search for your nearest vaccination centre through Pincode or district name

Select the Centre as per your choice

Now select your preferred date and time to get the nasal vaccine booster dose

Confirm your slot. After taking a booster dose, download and save a vaccination certificate for future use.