Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech, the company manufacturing Covaxin in India, is expected to attend a "pre-submission" meeting with the World Health Organisation (WHO) today. The world health body had on June 18 accepted the Hyderabad-based company's Expression of Interest (EoI) for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin and scheduled a pre-submission meeting on June 23.

All you need to know about the meeting: