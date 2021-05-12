New Delhi: Bharat Biotech has informed the Delhi government that it cannot provide “additional” Covaxin doses to the national capital owing to unavailability and under the instruction of concerned government official, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said today as he hit out at the Centre for “controlling the supply of the vaccine”. The stock of Covaxin in Delhi has finished and as a result around 100 vaccination centres set up in 17 schools have been closed, he said. “Centre should act as the government of a country. They should carry out their responsibility and stop all exports,” Sisodia added. Also Read - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Set For Trials on Children Aged Between 2 to 18 Years

The company, however, said it was “disheartening” for them to hear some states complaining about their intentions. “Covaxin dispatched 10/5/21.18 states have been covered thou in smaller shipments. Quite disheartening to the teams to hear Some states complaining about our intentions. 50 of our employees are off work due to covid, yet we continue to work under pandemic lockdowns 24×7 for U,” Co-founder of Bharat Biotech Suchitra Ella tweeted.

Covaxin refuses to supply vaccine citing directives of Gov. & limited availability. Once again I would say exporting 6.6cr doses was biggest mistake. We are forced to shutdown 100 covaxin-vaccination sites in 17 schools due to no supply pic.twitter.com/uFZSG0y4HM — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 12, 2021

“The Covaxin manufacturer has in a letter said that it can not provide Delhi government vaccines due to unavailability, under the instruction of concerned government official. It means that the central government is controlling supply of the vaccine,” Sisodia said.

Covaxin dispatched 10/5/21.18 states have been covered thou in smaller shipments. Quite disheartening to the teams to hear Some states complaining about our intentions. 50 of our employees are off work due to covid, yet we continue to work under pandemic lockdowns 24×7 for U 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FmQl4vtqXC — suchitra ella (@SuchitraElla) May 11, 2021

The deputy chief minister said the Centre should stop the export of vaccines and share the vaccine formulae of the two manufacturers in the country with other companies for mass-scale production. He also requested the Union government to approve vaccines available in the international market for use in India, and direct states to vaccinate everyone within three months.