New Delhi: A day after the Centre said that the coronavirus vaccines developed by Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Pfizer are under active consideration, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Wednesday said that the Serum institute and Bharat Biotech's proposals for emergency vaccine use were not cleared over inadequate safety and efficacy data. However, the two firms have been asked to provide more data on the vaccines.

"The proposals from both the firms are not approved due to inadequate safety and efficacy data available currently. Both have been asked for more data," the sources told news channel NDTV.

The development comes after the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) today reviewed the applications of Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech.

“It is standard practice for the government to hold several meetings. The process is expected to go on for one or two weeks,” sources at Serum Institute said on the development.

However, the Centre rejected the media report and called it fake. “The media report about the rejection of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech’s emergency use authorisation of vaccine is fake,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Serum Institute of India had requested the Centre for approval of the Oxford vaccine, Covishield, on December 6. On the other hand, Pfizer also sought approval from India after securing clearances in the UK and Bahrain.

This week, Bharat Biotech had also applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorisation for its indigenously-developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

In India, the Serum Institute is manufacturing Covishield, the Covid-19 vaccine that is being developed by the Oxford University and drug manufacturer AstraZeneca. Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech is developing an indigenous Covid-19 vaccine named Covaxin.

The New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, clearly specifies that under specific special situations, relaxation, abbreviation, omission, or deferment of data including local clinical trial data may be considered for approval.

Phase-two and three clinical trials of the vaccine, Covishield, manufactured by SII in collaboration with AstraZeneca, is underway and the firm has applied for EUA. Covaxin, which is being indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR is in phase-3 of trials and the firm has also applied for EUA.

The next one is NVX-CoV2373, which is being developed by SII in collaboration with Novavax and its phase-three clinical trial is under consideration.