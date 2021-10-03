New Delhi: Covaxin, India’s first indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech has submitted the data based on the trials held for children aged between 2 to 18 to the Drugs and comptroller General Of India(DCGI) as said by the company’s managing director Dr Krishna Ella to India Today on Saturday.Also Read - Decision on Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Emergency Use Nod to be Made in October: WHO

Till now, the company has completed its Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials of Covaxin on children below 18 years of age in September. Presently, the data based on the jab's trials have been handed over to DCGI.

According to the World Health Organisation, the evaluation to seek Covaxin as an emergency use listing(EUL) is likely to complete at the end of October. The chairman of the Hyderabad-based pharma Bharat Biotech, Dr Krishna Ella said to India Today that the organisation has submitted the required data to theWorld Health Organization, an agency of United Nations. He further added that Bharat Biotech has been given approvals for their other vaccines and are used based on the approval procedure. As per WHO's listing, the company has already submitted all the necessary documents by July 9.

The World Health Organization takes at least six weeks to review the process. Ella further added that if WHO gives them the emergency use authorisation(EUA) then it would allow the recipients to travel foreign without any compulsory quarantine. He further added that he does not know why countries are indulging in such nationalism. Later, Ella refused to share his thoughts over UK’s recently announced travel norms.

Later he said that the Bharat Biotech is looking forward at the nasal vaccines as a booster shot to fight against the deadly pandemic. Covaxin, indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is being used in adults in India’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive.