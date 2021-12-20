New Delhi: Bharat Biotech on Monday submitted its phase 3 clinical trial application to DCGI for its booster dose of intranasal Covid vaccine that can be given to Covaxin and Covishield vaccinated people, reports news agency ANI quoting sources.Also Read - Omicron Threat: Full Vaccination, Wearing Masks Essential; Decision on Booster Shots Soon, Says NITI Aayog Expert

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.