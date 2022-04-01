New Delhi: Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech on Friday announced the temporary slowing down of production of COVAXIN across its manufacturing facilities, having completed its supply obligations to procurement agencies and foreseeing the decrease in demand. In a statement, Bharat Biotech said that for the coming period, the company will focus on pending facility maintenance, process and facility optimization activities.Also Read - Reduce Covishield Dose Gap To 8-16 Weeks From 12-16: NTAGI Recommends To Govt

"As all existing facilities were repurposed for the manufacture of COVAXIN, with continuous production during the past year, to meet the public health emergency of COVID-19, these upgrades were due. Certain highly sophisticated equipment which were required to enhance the process stringency were unavailable during the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said adding that during this process, the quality of COVAXIN was never compromised at "any point in time".

The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker added that despite this safety and efficacy record, Bharat Biotech is working for further improvements and upgrades to ensure that the production of Covaxin continues to meet global regulatory requirements.

Earlier in December 2021, the Serum Institute of India had also reduced the Covishield production by half after it piled up inventory of 250 mn finished doses and 250 mn bulk doses.