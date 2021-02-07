Nagpur: Bharat Biotech will start the trials of its indigenous Covaxin on chidren and youngsters in the age group of 2-18 years by February-end or early March. The trials will begin after the company gets a formal nod from the Centre to conduct trials on children, Times of India reported. Also Read - Vaccination of Frontline Workers to Start From Feb First Week, Data of Over 61 Lakh Uploaded on Co-WIN

Talking to the leading portal, a coordinator for such trials said that tests will be conducted for children in the age group of 2-5 years, 6 to 12 years and 12-18 years. He also informed that a special protocol will be maintained for such trials. Also Read - 5,000 Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Wasted in 5 States so Far. Here's Why

The trials will take place at a leading children’s hospital in Nagpur once Bharat Biotech receives approval from the government. Also Read - After Moderna, Now Bharat Biotech Claims Covaxin Effectively Neutralises New Coronavirus Strain

In January, the company had announced that the vaccine for children will be ready by March 2021.

Covaxin is India’s totally indigenous COVID-19 vaccine developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology. The inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech’s BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) biocontainment facility, one of its kind in the world.

Bharat Biotech’s fact sheet on COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin had earlier advised pregnant or breastfeeding women, besides people with high fever or bleeding disorders, not to take the antidote. The vaccine maker in the fact sheet on Covaxin, posted in its website, had said the clinical efficacy of the vaccine is yet to be established and is being studied in Phase 3 clinical trial and hence it is important to appreciate that receiving the vaccine does not mean other precautions related to COVID- 19 need not be followed.