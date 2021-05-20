New Delhi: Covaxin vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech has decided to ramp up its production by 200 million doses per year. According to the company, the additional covid-19 vaccines will be produced at Chiron Behring Vaccines, Ankleshwar, Gujarat, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Biotech. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Northern Railways Cancels 6 Special Trains Due To Low Occupancy | Full List Here

"The company plans to produce 200 million doses of Covaxin per annum in the GMP facilities that are already operational for the production of vaccines based on inactivated Vero Cell Platform Technology under stringent levels of GMP and biosafety. Product availability at Ankleshwar to commence from the fourth quarter of 2021," Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

The company has informed that it has already deployed multiple production lines at its Hyderabad and Bengaluru campuses. "Adding Chiron Behring to this up of high containment BSL rated GMP facilities that are required to manufacture Covaxin and effectively takes the volume upto-one billion doses per annum with its own established campuses specialised for manufacturing inactivated viral vaccines under the highest levels of biosafety," the company further said in the statement.

Chiron Behring Vaccines is one of the largest manufacturers of rabies vaccines in the world.