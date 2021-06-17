New Delhi: Bharat Biotech, COVAXIN maker, on Thursday, trashed the media reports claiming that the company has submitted the Phase-3 date of the vaccine to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Earlier, news reports claimed that India’s indigenous COVID vaccine ‘Covaxin’ manufacturer Bharat Biotech has submitted its phase-3 clinical trial results to the World Health Organization (WHO) for clearance on Wednesday. Also Read - Here's How to Register For Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik Vaccine on Paytm, CoWIN And Aarogya Setu | Step-by-Step Guide

It also added that the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's pre-submission meeting has been scheduled on June 23 for evaluation of the WHO's Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of its indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.