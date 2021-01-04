New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Monday gave permission to the indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine ‘Covaxin’ of Bharat Biotech to conduct trials on children above the age of 12 years. Also Read - How Much Will Serum Institute's Covishield Vaccine Cost? Adar Poonawalla Answers

The national drugs regulator DCGI on Sunday approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Oxford-Serum's Covishield, for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

The DCGI granted the approval on the basis of recommendations by a COVID-19 Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

“Serum and Bharat Biotech vaccines have to be administered in two doses,” Somani said, adding these vaccines have to be stored at 2-8 C.

Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine Covishield has been approved for trials on people above the age of 18. Covishield is being manufactured in India by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, in a tie up with AstraZeneca.