New Delhi: Dispelling rumours surrounding the Serum Institute of India’s ‘Covishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) claimed that both the vaccines are safer than others conducting trials. The remarks come after some Opposition leaders raised serious concerns over the grant of approval to Covaxin, saying it is ‘premature’ and can prove dangerous. Also Read - India Approves Covishield, Covaxin For Emergency Use; Opposition Raises Doubts | Top Developments

Speaking exclusively to India Today, ICMR chief Balram Bhargava asserted that the emergency approval to the Covaxin was given after due consideration. Furthermore, he assured that the indigenous vaccine against the novel coronavirus will prove to be better against the new strain of COVID that was first detected in the United Kingdom. Also Read - Mumbai Reports Lowest Single-day Coronavirus Deaths Since March Last Year at 3

Earlier on Sunday, DCGI VG Somani had rubbished rumours associated with vaccines, saying that they won’t approve anything if there’s slightest of safety concern. “Vaccines are 110 per cent safe. Some side effects like mild fever, pain and allergy are common for every vaccine. It (rumours of impotency) is absolute nonsense,” news agency ANI quoted Somani as saying. Also Read - Flouting COVID Protocol: 65 Arrested For Partying at 2 Illegal Hookah Bars in Delhi's Rohini

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also assured Bharat Biotech’s vaccine is more likely to work against newer variants of coronavirus, including the UK variant, and asked politicians not to “discredit” the approval protocol.