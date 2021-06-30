New Delhi: Covaxin, an indigenously developed vaccine by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) generates antibodies that effectively neutralise both Alpha and Delta variants of coronavirus, the National Institute of Health (NIH) in the United States said in a statement. It asserted that the results from two studies of blood serum from people who had received COVAXIN suggest that the vaccine generates antibodies that effectively neutralize the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.617 (Delta) variants of SARS-CoV-2. Also Read - 'No Ban on Covishield, New Certification System to Facilitate Travel Within European Union'

The top health research institute further stated that an adjuvant developed with funding from the NIH has contributed to the success of the “highly efficacious” COVAXIN COVID-19 vaccine, which roughly 25 million people have received to date in India and elsewhere. It said that the adjuvant used in COVAXIN, Alhydroxiquim-II, was discovered and tested in the laboratory by the biotech company ViroVax LLC of Lawrence, Kansas with support exclusively from the NIAID Adjuvant Development Program. The adjuvant comprises a small molecule attached in a unique way to Alhydrogel, a substance frequently called alum that is the most commonly used adjuvant in vaccines for people. Also Read - Vaccine For Children Soon But Will It Be Safe To Reopen Schools? AIIMS Chief Answers

“Ending a global pandemic requires a global response,” said Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a part of NIH. “I am pleased that a novel vaccine adjuvant developed in the United States with NIAID support is part of an efficacious COVID-19 vaccine available to people in India.” Also Read - Covishield, Covaxin Work Against Alpha-Beta-Gamma-Delta Variants; Results Against Delta Plus in 7-10 Days: DG-ICMR

COVAXIN comprises a disabled form of SARS-CoV-2 that cannot replicate but still stimulates the immune system to make antibodies against the virus. Published results from a Phase 2 trial of the vaccine indicate that it is safe and well-tolerated.

(With ANI Inputs)