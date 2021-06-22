New Delhi: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is 77.8 per cent effective in protecting against COVID-19, shows the results of Phase III trial data approved by the DCGI’s Subject Expert Committee, according to the reports. Sources have said Covaxin has shown 77.8% efficacy in the Phase 3 trials conducted across India. Also Read - COVID-19 Side-Effects: Coronavirus Can Lead to Cognitive, Behavioural Problems

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has reviewed Bharat Biotech’s data, but no approval has been given yet. The expert panel met on Tuesday afternoon to review the Covaxin trial results. Also Read - Is Covid 2nd Wave Over in India? Experts Say End Still Far