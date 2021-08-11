New Delhi: The authorization of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin– which is awaiting approval from the WHO–internationally is likely to be done by the end of August, News18 quoted sources as saying. An official from the world health body is also scheduled to meet Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today, the channel further stated.Also Read - DCGI Gives Nod For Study on Mixing of Covishield, Covaxin; Clinical Trial To Begin In Vellore: Report

Over a month ago, the Chief scientist of WHO– Dr. Soumya Swaminathan– had said that the overall efficacy of Covaxin is quite high and the phase-3 trials of the Coronavirus vaccine look good. “The overall efficacy is quite high. The vaccine efficacy against the Delta variant is low but it is still quite good,” the scientist said. The safety profile so far meets the WHO benchmarks, the scientist added.

Prior to that, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker had a pre-submission with WHO meeting and is now awaiting a nod for an emergency-use listing (EUL) from the health body. Though the meeting was not a detailed review on the product, the vaccine maker had an opportunity to submit a summary on overall quality of the jab.

Bharat Biotech had earlier said that it expected to get approval for emergency use listing of Covaxin from the WHO by July-September.

The city-based vaccine maker recently said it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials.

The jab demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2 per cent protection against the B.1.617.2 Delta variant, it said.

At present, the WHO has approved vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Astrazeneca-SK Bio/Serum Institute of India, AstraZeneca EU, Janssen, Moderna and Sinopharm for emergency use.