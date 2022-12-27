Bharat Biotech’s Nasal Vaccine To Cost Rs 800 Plus 5% GST. Check Details Here

The intra-nasal vaccine would be available at private vaccination centres by the end of January.

Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine to cost around Rs 800

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine which was approved for inclusion into India’s COVID-19 immunisation programme last week, will cost Rs 800 each, apart from 5 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST), government sources said. The intra-nasal vaccine would be available at private vaccination centres by the end of January.

The vaccine has been earlier approved, both as a booster shot for those fully vaccinated with Covaxin or Covishield, as well as a primary vaccine for a full two-dose course against COVID-19.

“Bharat Biotech had reached out to us for price fixation of its intranasal and it has been approved now; the vaccine is going to be available in less than a month in private hospitals,” a senior government official said to Moneycontrol.

PM Modi Urges All To Get Vaccinated Amid Fresh Surge In COVID Cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cautioned the countrymen amid rising COVID threats and has urged all to get fully vaccinated, especially those in the vulnerable category.

The government has advised those eligible to take the precautionary dose and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks and social distancing.