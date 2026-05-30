No DAC, no delivery? Bharat Gas introduces major change for commercial cylinders | Check important details

Recent reports from various regions have highlighted issues related to LPG cylinder bookings and deliveries, leading to concerns about a possible gas shortage. The government, however, maintains that there is no shortage of LPG in the country and has assured consumers that supplies remain uninterrupted despite uncertainties in global energy markets.
To improve transparency and efficiency in distribution, the delivery system is being upgraded with tools such as the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC). BharatGas has now extended the DAC facility to commercial LPG deliveries as well.
BharatGas has introduced the DAC (Delivery Authentication Code) feature for commercial LPG deliveries, the company said in a post on X. Customers have been asked to share the code only after receiving their cylinder. Following a successful delivery, a digital cash memo will be issued. The initiative is aimed at making LPG deliveries more transparent and dependable.
If you don’t receive your DAC number after booking your gas cylinder, don’t panic. First, check your SMS, WhatsApp, and email inboxes thoroughly. Then, clear your inbox if it’s full. If you still don’t receive your DAC number, contact your distributor immediately.
Just a few days ago, Bharat Gas restarted home delivery of LPG cylinders in multiple areas after earlier suspensions due to shortages and logistical constraints. Consumers must use registered numbers for bookings, verify delivery with an OTP, and follow new booking caps for rural and urban areas.
Speaking about it, the government said that household supply will be prioritised, with 1.72 crore cylinders delivered in four days despite geopolitical tensions affecting imports.
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