No DAC, no delivery? Bharat Gas introduces major change for commercial cylinders | Check important details

Bharat Gas has implemented the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system to receive the delivery of commercial cylinders. But how will it work and why the sudden change?

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The delivery system is being upgraded to improve transparency and efficiency in distribution. PTI

Recent reports from various regions have highlighted issues related to LPG cylinder bookings and deliveries, leading to concerns about a possible gas shortage. The government, however, maintains that there is no shortage of LPG in the country and has assured consumers that supplies remain uninterrupted despite uncertainties in global energy markets.

To improve transparency and efficiency in distribution, the delivery system is being upgraded with tools such as the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC). BharatGas has now extended the DAC facility to commercial LPG deliveries as well.

DAC number required

BharatGas has introduced the DAC (Delivery Authentication Code) feature for commercial LPG deliveries, the company said in a post on X. Customers have been asked to share the code only after receiving their cylinder. Following a successful delivery, a digital cash memo will be issued. The initiative is aimed at making LPG deliveries more transparent and dependable.

Steps to get DAC number of LPG

Book a gas cylinder via IVRS call, SMS, or the gas agency’s app.

Once the booking is confirmed, a DAC number will be generated and sent via SMS, WhatsApp, or email.

Share the DAC number with the delivery agent.

Once you provide the DAC to the delivery agent, verification will be completed and the cylinder will be delivered to you.

If you do not receive DAC number

If you don’t receive your DAC number after booking your gas cylinder, don’t panic. First, check your SMS, WhatsApp, and email inboxes thoroughly. Then, clear your inbox if it’s full. If you still don’t receive your DAC number, contact your distributor immediately.

Bharat Gas resumes LPG home delivery

Just a few days ago, Bharat Gas restarted home delivery of LPG cylinders in multiple areas after earlier suspensions due to shortages and logistical constraints. Consumers must use registered numbers for bookings, verify delivery with an OTP, and follow new booking caps for rural and urban areas.

Speaking about it, the government said that household supply will be prioritised, with 1.72 crore cylinders delivered in four days despite geopolitical tensions affecting imports.