Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress Unveils Logo And Slogan ‘Nyaya Ka Haq Milne Tak’; Check Dates, Route

After a successful Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress is all set to begin the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from January 14, 2024. Ahead of the yatra, the party has released its logo and slogan.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Logo, Slogan Unveiled (ANI)

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are a few months away and the different political parties in India have started preparing for the upcoming polls. Amidst the preparations, the Indian National Congress (INC) has announced a ‘part two’ of the famous Bharat Jodo Yatra carried out by Rahul Gandhi. The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0’, known as the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ will start on January 14, 2024 and will go on till March 20, 2024 from Manipur to Mumbai. Ahead of the Yatra, the political party has revealed the logo and slogan of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Logo And Slogan Released

As mentioned earlier, The Congress on Saturday unveiled the logo and slogan of the party’s upcoming ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ which will be led by party leader Rahul Gandhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh and General Secretary KC Venugopal were present for the unveiling event held at All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi.

The slogan of the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is ‘Nyay Ka Haq Milne Tak’. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we are starting ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from January 14. ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is our strong step towards providing economic, social and political justice to the country’s people.”

