Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Assam | Will PM Modi Now Decide Who Will Visit A Temple And When: Rahul Gandhi

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi’s yatra was marked with high drama as he was denied permission to visit the Sri Sri Sankardeva Satra.

Nagaon, Jan 22 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks to the media after being stopped by police personnel from visiting the Batadrava shrine, at Haibaragao in Nagaon on Monday. Party General Secretary KC Venugopal also present. (ANI Photo)

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, undertaken by Congress MP and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi is in the news for two main reasons. The first main reason being its commencement from the restive state of Manipur and the second main reason being its Assam leg, from where the news of “conflicts” between the Congress yatris and supporters on the one hand and the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and his party BJP’s supporters on the other.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi’s yatra was marked with high drama as he was denied permission to visit the Sri Sri Sankardeva Satra, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva, a 15th-century social reformer in Nagaon district. He was also stopped from holding a meeting in the Morigaon district, triggering a strong reaction from the Congress leader who protested and asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now “decide who will visit a temple and when”.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday presided over the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.

Rahul Gandhi had left early in the morning for the Satra but was stopped at Haibargaon following which he along with other senior party leaders sat on dharna. Gandhi also claimed that the authorities didn’t give him any reasons for stopping him.

“Will PM Modi now decide who will visit a temple and when? We do not want to create any problems and simply pray at the temple,” Gandhi told the police authorities and questioned why he was being stopped from visiting the Satra.

Later, party MP Gaurav Gogoi and Batadrava MLA Sibamoni Bora proceeded to offer prayers, prompting Gandhi to attack the state government, saying, “This is strange as there is a law and order situation in the area but Gaurav Gogoi and all can go. Only Rahul Gandhi cannot go.”

The Congress alleged that Prime Minister Modi exerted pressure on the Assam government to prevent Rahul Gandhi from visiting the birthplace of the iconic saint and paying his obeisance.

While talking to the reporters, Gandhi said that he believed in the philosophy of Sankardeva as “we, like him, believe in bringing people together and not spreading hatred. He is like a guru to us and gives us direction. So I had thought when I came to Assam, I should offer my respects to him”.

He said that they had received an invitation on January 11 but now “we are told that there is a law and order situation. I don’t know, there may be some reason but I will go to Batadrava when I get an opportunity. I believe that both Assam and the entire nation should follow the path shown by Sankardeva”.

After Gandhi was stopped from visiting the Satra, the Yatra was scheduled to resume at 2 pm. Then, the Morigaon district administration in a letter to the district Congress organisers asked Gandhi to refrain from holding street corner meetings and a padayatra as a part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as miscreants may try to disrupt peace and tranquility in the district.

AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the authorities had told Rahulji that there could be a law and order problem and he (Gandhi) offered to go alone but this, too, was refused.

(With PTI inputs)

